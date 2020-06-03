The County Emergency Management Office on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, including a girl younger than 9.
All newly diagnosed patients are county residents, the report stated, and include a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Of the county’s now 287 cases of the virus, 20 have died and an estimated 208 are recovered.
A Texas Health and Human Services website giving county-by-county case breakdowns is reporting slightly higher numbers, with 290 positive cases and 21 fatalities listed for Nacogdoches County.
“Everybody is posting their best accurate numbers at the time, but they’re not always going to match up,” state Rep. Travis Clardy explained during his Friday afternoon chat with constituents on Facebook.
“Case counts are fluid,” the Emergency Management Office said in a statement Wednesday, “and it is difficult to reconcile local numbers and state numbers on any given day.”
The state last month launched heightened testing for hot spots in rural areas that included nursing home residents, health care workers and jail inmates. Though hundreds of tests from that project are still pending, local officials learned this week that none of the tests administered to Nacogdoches County Jail inmates or staff were positive.
Of Nacogdoches County’s 59 active cases, nine were hospitalized as of Monday, with three of those being treated in ICU, according to the state.
Active cases statewide were estimated at 20,353 on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.