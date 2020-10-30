The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Oct. 21 that the United States has entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC data shows two waves with the first spike around the middle of April and the second spike toward the end of July. There have been more new cases per day on average since Oct. 24 than were reported in the second spike’s worst day.
“Angelina County experienced its highest daily average of COVID-19 positive cases in July 2020 with an average of 56 positive cases per day and an average of seven deaths per week,” health district administrator Sharon Shaw said.
That average lowered in the next two weeks as more county residents took up mask wearing and social distancing after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, Shaw said.
However, there has been a slight uptick of cases in October, she said, with an average of 13 new cases per day. She said a big indicator is the number of cases at schools throughout the county, which has increased tremendously.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services data on public schools shows 88 total confirmed student cases from Angelina County schools. There have been 32 total staff cases between all the schools, that data shows.
“Our concern is that more clinics and physician offices are testing but are not reporting timely to public health officials,” she said. “Numerous school reports cannot be substantiated with lab results in the past few weeks. The Health District is reaching out to our health care community to remind them to report positives directly to our agency in a timely manner.”
Shaw said she believes there are more cases in the county but that individuals with symptoms may be choosing to not be tested. This is highlighted as other areas around the state are seeing increases in cases, as well as hospitalized individuals, she said.
“It is only a matter of time before the more rural areas experience the very same thing,” she said.
The SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council data shows increasing hospitalizations in Angelina County over the last week. The total hospital COVID census rose to 13.27%, up from 11.42% on Wednesday and 10.22% on Oct. 27. The operational census grew to 10.92% from 9.66% on Oct. 27.
Shaw encouraged county residents to be mindful as winter approaches and to continue best practices for health and well being.
“Each family should make it their responsibility to promote COVID safe practices, to wear a mask, not to attend large gatherings, and to social distance, etc.. get a flu shot. It is everyone’s responsibility.”
