The T.L.L. Temple Foundation has given $377,000 in grants to East Texas schools to accelerate learning recovery in reading and math after COVID-19 dealt blows through extended shutdowns and interrupted instructional routines.
“Pandemic-related learning losses threaten our students’ academic and career paths and make it impossible for our East Texas communities to recover and thrive moving forward,” Wynn Rosser, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation’s president and CEO, said. “Educational inequities existed before COVID-19, and, unfortunately, the most vulnerable students are bearing the heaviest burdens.”
The following 12 school district finalists were selected from 34 applications:
Corrigan-Camden
Diboll
Jasper
Joaquin
Leggett
Nacogdoches
Newton
Orangefield
Palestine
Texarkana
West Orange-Stark Cove Consolidated
Woodville
Disruptions to the classroom caused by the pandemic have had significant consequences on student learning that are continuing to be witnessed, a press release from the organization states.
Learning losses associated with COVID-19 disruptions will be significant and will widen underlying achievement gaps, according to recent studies.
“Unaddressed pandemic learning losses will widen existing inequities and sharply curtail future postsecondary and workforce opportunities,” the press release states. “For the vulnerable students who are most affected, all signals point toward an increase in school dropout rates and reduced postsecondary completion at a time when automation is transforming low-skill sectors and higher levels of education have never been more important to workforce competitiveness.”
The average K-12 student in the U.S. could lose $61,000-$82,000 in lifetime earning (in 2020 dollars) or the equivalent of a year of full-time work solely as a result of COVID-19-related learning losses, according to estimates by McKinsey and Company.
“The T.L.L. Temple Foundation recognizes the risks that COVID-19 learning losses present to East Texas, and we also understand that the needs of rural communities and rural schools are rarely prioritized during a crisis,” said Sylvia Leal, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation’s senior program officer for education and economic opportunity. “By tapping into their demonstrated resiliency and innovation, we’re committed to ensuring our teachers and students on the frontlines of rural education have the resources they need to accelerate learning. What our educational leaders develop and achieve in East Texas will be shared as a guiding model for rural communities everywhere that are trying to address COVID-19 learning losses.”
The organization focused on diversifying the districts it chose to issue the grants to, the release states.
The chosen school districts span the southeast Texas-Louisiana coastal border to the northeast Texas-Arkansas border of the organization’s service area. The smallest participating district serves less than 200 while the largest serves more than 7,000.
The accelerated learning programs focus on varied grade levels from early elementary to high school and incorporate unique approaches, from intensive summer sessions to targeted interventions across the school year.
“The T.L.L. Temple Foundation is partnering with the E3 Alliance to support selected school districts with collecting data and evaluating the impact of the programs on student learning,” the release states. “The aim of the partnership is to identify what works for accelerating learning recovery in rural schools and to use the findings to improve and scale future programs to address learning loss.”
