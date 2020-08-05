United Way of Angelina County has announced a 2020 fundraising goal of $290,000 to distribute to local nonprofits.
The United Way Budget Committee met for several hours on Tuesday to hear reports from agencies and decide on how much to raise overall and for each agency.
United Way Campaign Chair Hilary Haglund Walker said the theme of the day was how the last several months have affected the agencies and how they are shifting to meet the increased need of the community.
“This year is challenging for a lot of folks, so we had to look at the challenges that we know businesses in town are facing when we ask for their donations, but we have to balance that with what we know to be the growing need among our friends and neighbors,” Haglund Walker said.
She said that while everyone has been displaced in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a great number of individuals without the ability to work, putting challenges on them to access basic needs such as food, housing and clothing.
The organization will be asking people to stand in the gap for their fellow citizens with them, she said.
“There is a need, but Angelina County citizens have risen to meet that need, time and time again,” Haglund Walker said. “I’m asking them, with a full heart, to really do that this year because the need is there. We have neighbors who are suffering.
“We may not see it because we’re not seeing a lot of people right now, but you have to trust that it’s there.”
The $290,000 goal falls under the $315,000 goal of 2018 and 2019.
The agency fund divisions for 2020 include:
The Women’s Shelter, $6,500; Angelina Child Welfare Board, $10,000; Boys & Girls Club, $14,000; HOPE Center, $9,000; T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, $4,000; Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, $41,000; Lufkin Workshop, $4,000; McMullen Library, $4,000; Salvation Army, $58,000; Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council, $11,000; Hospice in the Pines, $9,750; Katherine Sage Temple Day Care, $3,500; Emergency Relief, $50,000; Administration/Campaign, $64,750.
Each year, the organization conducts a five-week fundraising campaign in October to raise money for local organizations that serve the community.
Local agencies submit applications, and members of the budget committee investigate their requests and determine how much to raise for each agency.
Haglund Walker said the agencies seeking funding submit applications and reports, including financial records explaining how they are funded in addition to the United Way funds, how they spend those funds and how they plan on using the funds the United Way might give them.
Then members of the committee visit the agencies to do a walk-through and meet with executives and staff to get a good understanding of how they are run and how United Way could benefit them.
“Our mission is to fill in the gap with food, shelter and clothing, most importantly,” Haglund Walker said. “A lot of the agencies we give to meet those needs in our community most directly.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, the committee went over the reports submitted and heard verbal comments from executives and board members from each agency.
Haglund Walker has been on the budget committee for five years, and she said the experience is special because she gets to see community members in every step of the process.
“It’s very much a grass roots feel because we know the money raised in Angelina County is going to stay in Angelina County. That’s a critical piece of what we do,” she said. “And we are the boots on the ground to make sure that it’s spent the way that most folks that are donating would want to see it used — to help friends and neighbors right here at home.”
Going into the position of chair this year, she said she knew United Way would be facing significant challenges not uncommon to many other communities because of the pandemic.
“What I want to say to the Angelina County community that I love is that we are consistently better at meeting the needs of our neighbors, so we are going to be asking for those that can to give,” Haglund Walker said.
For those who have never given, now is the time, she said. For those who have thought about giving more in the past, now is the time.
Every Friday in October, the organization will meet outside the mall and mark off how much of the goal they have hit. At the end of the campaign, there will be a celebration and an announcement of how much money was raised for the coming year.
Haglund Walker said she will be on the frontline helping to raise these funds and hopes to exceed the goal.
