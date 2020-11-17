Pineywoods Community Academy announced it would transition students back to online learning after the presence of COVID-19 was found on campus last week.
Students will not return to campus until Nov. 30.
"Angelina County has experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 cases that have affected our ability to supervise students," a message from Director Ken Vaughn on Monday night read. "While PCA has only experienced a few positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing identified a significant number of teachers and students that are required to quarantine."
Parents have received three messages about COVID positive individuals in the last week. One at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, one at 4:47 p.m. on Nov. 12 and one at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Before that, they had received messages about cases on Oct. 26, Oct. 9 and Oct. 3. The school reported no student cases and three staff cases to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of a report ending on Nov. 8.
Varsity boys basketball also has been canceled for two weeks.
Remote learning will begin on Wednesday, and students and staff reported for school on Tuesday. Staff will report to work on Wednesday and will begin work remotely on Friday while custodial staff begin sanitizing all facilities, the letter states.
"These difficult times are putting a strain on students, parents and staff," Vaughn wrote. "This decision is made out of an abundance of caution and will allow students, parents and staff to take necessary precautions to be healthy and safe."
Remote classes for students will start each day at 8 a.m. Secondary students will be given specific, detailed information concerning remote learning tomorrow during classes. Elementary students will follow the same format as when they began school in August.
PCA is the first school in Angelina County to make this move. However, Palestine High School decided to go virtual after more than 200 students and staff were forced to quarantine last week.
