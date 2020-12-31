St. Patrick Catholic Church has temporarily closed under the orders of Bishop Joseph Strickland after Father Denzil Vithanage contracted COVID-19.
At this time, St. Patrick Catholic School will not be closing and students should return to school on Monday, Vithanage said.
Holiday masses will be held via livestream in the parking lot of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church by Father Tim Kelly.
Vithanage said he started feeling symptoms on Monday and immediately confined himself to his room and contacted his doctor. After scheduling a test, his results came back positive and he received treatment.
He prepared a letter to send to his parishioners letting them know he feels their prayers and is beginning to feel better as the COVID symptoms are lessening somewhat.
"COVID is very contagious, so out of an abundance of caution for your own health and the health of others, I highly recommend being as safe as possible, which includes taking spiritual communion this coming weekend," he wrote. "Our bishop has approved the dispensation for this through the Diocese of Tyler. However, if you are certain you have not been infected and have decided to attend mass this coming weekend, I'm including information for attending mass locally."
All are welcome to attend St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church's Masses this weekend, Kelly said. Each Mass will be livestreamed and viewable from home or the parking lot. Holy Communion will be brought to the vehicles during services, as well.
Saturday Mass is held at 5 p.m. in English. There are three Sunday services — an 8 a.m. in Spanish, a 10:30 a.m. in English and a 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Masses will be shorter to reduce the amount of time people are around one another, even if that is difficult for him, Kelly said.
"St. Andrew's is spotlessly clean and hygienic. After every single liturgy of any kind, the entire place is sterilized by machine and everything is kept spotlessly clean," Kelly said. "We take the wearing of masks absolutely dead serious."
He said it has been uplifting to see many people in his church cooperating with the rules during this time, and he encouraged every Christian to do the same.
"This is not a matter of hygiene. This is not a matter even of public health. This is a matter of public charity," he said. "Our lives are gifts from God, and we have an absolute moral responsibility to protect our own lives and to protect the lives of those around us."
A number of people in both parishes have become infected with the virus and have died. Kelly said St. Andrew has lost at least five people from the virus.
Vithanage said he sat with patients in the hospital on Christmas day, comforted church members with sick or passed relatives and has conducted 14 funerals of COVID-19 related deaths within his parish.
The church will be following the directions of their bishop, the state of Texas and health professionals to avoid this terrible pandemic, Kelly said.
At present to his knowledge, at least 25 families are quarantining within his church, he said. His exposure must have come from the hospital or church functions, he said.
Vithanage gave these words of encouragement to his parishioners: "Do not be afraid, but please follow all the medical protocols given. That means wearing the masks and keeping the social distancing. This is a virus that is not spreading from a mosquito but from person to person. But be not afraid, on the other hand. We believe in God."
