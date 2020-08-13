The Timber Creek Church and Convoy of Hope have partnered to offer a multi-county grocery drive-thru giveaway in both Lufkin and Nacogdoches from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Convoy of Hope is a five-star nonprofit organization dedicated to providing groceries to communities in need. It has delivered more than 50 million meals in more than 46 states, a press release states.
“Less than four months ago, we embarked on a mission to deliver 10 million meals to Americans affected by the coronavirus,” Convoy of Hope president Hal Donaldson said. “We were pleased to reach that goal in a matter of weeks.”
The duo will distribute free boxed produce and dairy items in both Lufkin and Nacogdoches as long as supplies last. They have partnered together for years in relief initiatives, including some efforts in Haiti, said Dan Chanowski, campus pastor for the Nacogdoches church.
“They’re a great organization and are engaged in a lot of humanitarian efforts,” he said. “They’re some of the first boots on the ground in disaster relief.”
The church recognized the need in the region for this type of assistance as many families have been left without a regular income because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chanowski said.
“We were looking for tangible ways to meet a need,” Chanowski said. “Obviously, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and the reality is that people are out of work and groceries are sometimes hard to come by. This is a tangible way to provide a little hope and relief to those families.
“We all know somebody somewhere who could use a little hope. We would love the opportunity to do that, to love on our communities.”
There will be a truck in Lufkin and Nacogdoches with a 53-foot trailer piled with 22 pallets of fresh produce and dairy, he said.
This will be accessible by vehicle and the duo wants to keep all attendees safe as they get the resources they need.
