The state will offer COVID-19 testing in Angelina County from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the city of Lufkin.
Testing will be done by appointment only. To register for testing, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org. The testing is free and will be a nasal swab procedure.
The release from the city of Lufkin said testing would be done at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center parking lot.
Anyone who wants to be tested must call and schedule an appointment. COVID-19 symptoms include:
■ Fever and/or chills
■ Sore throat
■ Cough (dry or productive)
■ Headaches
■ Fatigue
■ Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
■ Body aches/muscle or joint pain
■ Nasal congestion
■ Loss of taste and/or smell
■ Shortness of breath
There are 243 positive COVID-19 cases in Angelina County as of Friday afternoon, the last time the county’s website was updated. The site says 3,040 people have been tested, an estimated 122 have recovered and five have been ruled COVID-19-related deaths.
There were 237 cases as of Friday afternoon, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District website. There were 1,342 tests completed in Angelina County through health district coordination. Six remain hospitalized.
Polk County has 61 cases with 20 recoveries. San Augustine has 44 cases, 17 recoveries, one hospitalization and four deaths.
Seven cases out of 155 tests have been found in other counties.
The health district’s numbers do not includ negative tests completed by the National Guard or negative tests from nursing homes.
As of Monday, Nacogdoches County is reporting 294 cases, 22 deaths, 1,595 tests given, an estimated 46 active cases and an estimated 226 recovered.
The state is reporting 74,978 cases, 1,830 fatalities, 1,255,899 tested and an estimated 49,758 recovered as of Monday afternoon. The state estimates there are 23,390 active cases.
A local call center remains open from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at630-8500.
