More people are getting vaccinated as COVID-19 cases skyrocket while the state added two new deaths to the count of coronavirus related fatalities.
There were 569 new infections in Angelina County from Aug. 9-16, according to a new weekly report created by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state reported an estimated 899 active cases countywide, with a total of 294 fatalities and 8,795 recoveries.
The state is on a delay compared to the health district, so it will likely update its website in the next few days.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 24 new positive and 119 new probable cases on Monday. This leaves the county with 5,453 total positive and 4,678 total probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations has plateaued at between 50 and 60 people each day, according to data released by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. There were 33 people infected with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit Monday and 27 people in general isolation — an increase from the 33 people in the ICU and 20 people in general isolation Sunday.
COVID-19 patients make up 28.3% of the hospital’s census.
The health district can now vaccinate people 12 and older, and the number of vaccinations administered to 12-15 year olds has grown in the last few days.
There were 28,329 people fully vaccinated as of Monday evening. Of those, 363 12- to 15-year-olds were fully vaccinated and 977 have received at least one dose, according to the state.
There were 9,435 16- to 49-year-olds fully vaccinated and 12,515 with at least one shot, which is the largest demographic of people who received the vaccine.
The number of people receiving vaccines continues to rise. There were 1,527 new vaccines administered the week of Aug. 9-15, a dramatic increase from those administered in late June and July.
A total of 59,999 doses have been administered countywide, with most coming from the health district and local pharmacies.
