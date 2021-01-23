Lufkin school trustees passed a $1.3 million employee compensation plan Thursday night.
The district held a public hearing to introduce the plan before it was unanimously approved by trustees.
“(This plan) will retain staff for the remainder of the year, improve staff morale and recruiting substitutes to help with absences during the pandemic,” CFO Charlotte Bynum said. “These goals serve a public purpose for the district and meet the legal requirements for amending the staff compensation plan.”
The plan will be paid for out of the general fund and the food service fund.
Most of the plan presented was the same as what Bynum presented during Tuesday’s work session. However, she introduced a new component called the College, Career and Military Readiness Stipend.
“This supports the state’s mission to prepare every child for success in either a college, a career or the military,” Bynum said. “They are aligned with the state’s 60x30 goals, and they provide funding to incentivize and reward innovation and achievement for districts who are demonstrating this alignment.”
The district will ask certain teachers to become transition coaches to take on a case load of high school seniors to assist them in navigating the steps necessary to achieve their post-high school goals.
The teacher will receive a bonus of $5,000 and an extra $1,500 if they are successful in at least 60% of their case load.
“This program has been successfully used under the GEAR UP program in 2012 and 2017, so the high school knows it is successful, and it will give the students the additional support that they need to continue their dreams,” Bynum said.
This portion will be funded through money given by a state algorithm established through House Bill 3.
The board also heard a public hearing on the Texas Academic Performance Report given by Shelly Slaton, assistant superintendent for education services.
The report was abbreviated this year as the district did not have an STAAR scores to review. However, the district did have the new student and staff demographics and the college, career and military readiness information.
One difference was that the district’s economically disadvantaged students jumped from 72% to 84% while the state only rose from 60.2% to 60.3% from 2019-20.
Slaton also presented the student and teacher demographics. She said the district is currently at a ratio of 1 Black teacher to 2.5 Black students and 1 Hispanic teacher to 3.6 Hispanic students.
The district’s demographics mostly mirror the state’s, except for the Black student demographics and Hispanic teacher demographics.
Lufkin ISD had 29.2% Black students in 2020 whereas the state had 12.6% Black students. LISD had 12.3% Hispanic teachers in 2020 whereas the state had 28.1%.
Another difference was that Lufkin was ahead of the state in its college, career and military readiness points for the 2018-19 school year in every category for all students from ethnicity to economically disadvantaged to special education to English language learners and more.
Lufkin ISD held a 19.2 point lead over the state in all students in the CCMR graduates category for this, but its highest lead was in the Black demographic of students. Lufkin ISD held a 29.4 point lead over the state with 89.9 vs. 60.5.
“You can see exactly what our mission in our school district is — to have exceptional learning experience and provide opportunities for our students to be successful when they leave us, and we are doing that, and this is evidence for that,” Slaton said.
The board also passed a resolution to issue the sale and delivery of maintenance tax notes to repair the air conditioning and install LED lighting at Lufkin High School.
Lewis Wilks, managing director of U.S. Capital Advisors, spoke to the board about the issue, explaining this would be a parameter bond sale and that the goal would be a note of $4,880,000 with an interest rate of 1.75% with a call of five years.
However, the authorized representative would have the parameters to go for up to $5 million, 3% interest and up to 15 years. Wilks said the price would be set by Feb. 2 and the close date would be March 2, when he would be bringing six to 10 bids to the board.
The board also:
■ Approved the district technology plan for 2020-21
■ Approved a resolution authorized the early resignation notice incentive pay plan for the 2020-21 school year
■ Approved the order of election for the May 1 trustee election including the positions of Scott Skelton, Matt Knight and Hall Henderson
■ Tabled a discussion on the financial audit report for the year ending on Aug. 31, 2020.
