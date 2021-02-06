We finally made the state’s list to be a vaccine hub.
On Friday, Angelina County was named a hub for the COVID-19 vaccine, and that means we will be getting 2,000 doses of the vaccine next week — well more than the 600 we have been receiving.
We thank state Rep. Trent Ashby’s office for spearheading the effort.
By bringing all the right players to the table over just the past two weeks, Ashby’s office did what had to be done in order to ensure the residents of Angelina County receive the vaccines necessary to help battle this terrible virus.
But getting to this point was not easy and not quick. And that is what we do not understand.
We believe the blame for us being passed over as a hub lands squarely on the Angelina County & Cities Health District and not the state of Texas.
How can our community — with two highly respected hospitals and a long-standing health district — not have been designated as a vaccine hub when the state began designating hubs in early January?
We call ourselves a health care hub — serving Angelina and the surrounding counties with some of the most advanced health care technology available — and yet we did not do the most basic of planning and preparations for worst-case scenarios — including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The health district’s website states it is “prepared and ready to respond to a health and medical event due to either a man-made or natural disaster.”
If the COVID-19 pandemic is not a disaster — then someone needs to let us know what it is.
The site also states: “Emergency planning — preparations are made for emergency situations where administration of medication/vaccine may be necessary to safeguard the public. Agreements are in place for mass dispensing sites throughout our jurisdiction and 24/7 response availability.”
We would like to see those written plans since they obviously either were not followed or were not actually written.
Fortunately, Brookshire Brothers stepped up and filled in where the health district failed.
By voluntarily setting up a website to register residents, Brookshire Brothers provided a way to gather residents’ names and pertinent information in order to begin a vaccination clinic, which is what the health district became rather than a hub.
What’s the difference between a clinic and a hub? About 1,400 vaccinations as it stands right now.
We have been receiving 600 vaccinations at a time. Next week we will receive 2,000.
The health district has a long history of serving our community, but it failed us when we needed it most.
Lufkin and Angelina County — which unfortunately boasts some of the most unhealthy residents in the state due to heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity — should have been one of the first on the state’s list of designated hubs to provide the vaccine. A large majority of our citizens can check off more than one of the qualifications needed to receive the vaccine in the first- or second-tier group.
Thank goodness for Brookshire Brothers. We are indebted to the company for taking control and allowing its team to not only establish a website to register for the vaccine but also set up an email system to let folks know what is happening with the vaccine.
The health district has been contacting residents on the list and setting up times to give the vaccine.
We think it’s time to re-evaluate Sharon Shaw’s role as the health district administrator as well as the complacency of the Board of Health. Those board members, who run our cities, county and our health care providers, let this happen by not keeping a tight watch on the health district and Shaw’s work as this pandemic unfolded.
Yes, Shaw participated in Ashby’s push to become a hub. But we believe she and the board should have led the charge.
It obviously was not a lengthy process. The work on the documents began about two weeks ago, and they were filed by Ashby’s office Wednesday and the designation was awarded Friday.
How could the health district have not, with all of its supposed preparations in place, been among the first in line to have the county named a hub?
Shaw has continuously side-stepped and avoided specific questions about our county’s COVID numbers, and while officials complained about her not providing them important information about cases in the county, no one stepped up to make her come to the table with accurate information or forced her to be forthcoming with any information related to COVID-19 and our county. Transparency is necessary for governmental officials to best serve our community.
The time has come for Angelina County to rethink who Shaw and the health district really serve.
