The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported that Angelina County has seen 13,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in its latest report issued as of Oct. 18.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates there were 329 active cases in the county as of Oct. 19 with 12,906 recoveries. The state had not updated its numbers to match those provided by the health district in its Tuesday report, though.
The state also reported 389 fatalities related to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 12 new were reported in the last 12 days.
Hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in Angelina County have dropped below the highs seen late this summer, Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council data shows.
On Tuesday, the agency reported 34 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, down from the 35 reported Monday but up from the 30 reported Sunday.
There were 22 people in the intensive care unit, down from the 21 reported Monday and up from the 17 reported Sunday. There were 12 people in general isolation, down from the 13 reported Oct. 15, 16, 17, and 18.
This is a downturn from the 70-80 people reported daily in September, reports from that month show. For example, on Sept. 22 there were 45 people reported in the ICU and 31 in general isolation.
The rate of vaccinations continues to slow for the seventh straight week. There were 762 doses administered the week of Oct. 11-17. There were 55 doses administered between Monday and Tuesday, according to state data.
There were 73,027 doses administered by Tuesday, the state data shows. Of that, 35,147 people were fully vaccinated, 39,742 had at least one dose and 968 had taken a booster shot.
