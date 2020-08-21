The Angelina County & Cities Health District said late Thursday that of the 1,953 positive COVID-19 tests it and the Texas Department of State Health Services are reporting for Angelina County, 1,769 of those are cases from which patients have recovered from the virus.
The total number of positive cases in Angelina County is 2,388, including cases from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
With updates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the total number of active cases is 204 — down from 1,060 active cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The health district also listed 156 probable cases in Angelina County on Thursday.
The Department of State Health Services is reporting 55 COVID-19 deaths in Angelina County — one more than was reported Wednesday.
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 263 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 8 p.m. Thursday. There are 22 patients on medical restriction and four in isolation.
The department also reported three active offender cases, 26 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and eight recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 222 patients on medical restriction and five in isolation.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The DSHS reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nacogdoches County as of 3 p.m. Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,202. There have been 1,096 estimated recoveries and 32 deaths in Nacogdoches County, and 84 cases are still estimated to be active.
Texas had 4,923 new cases on Thursday for a total of 562,559 confirmed cases with an estimated 431,960 recovered and an estimated 119,806 active. The DSHS reported 234 new fatalities on Thursday for a total of 10,793 Texans who have died from COVID-19. A total of 4,547,069 molecular tests had been conducted as of Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals fell below 6,000 Wednesday for the first time since June, but newly reported deaths surpassed 300 for the fourth time this month. Also on Wednesday, the rate of positive cases was back below 11% for the first time since June, a sign health officials say shows trends are moving in the right direction.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
