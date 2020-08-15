St. Patrick Catholic Church and School has welcomed Father Denzil Vithanage as the new priest caring for the parish and the school.
“I am really blessed here,” Vithanage said. “The warmth and love people have shown me so far is a great joy.”
Vithanage was born and raised in Sri Lanka, a small island country near the tip of India. He said he was inspired to join the church in 1983 during a time of intense civil unrest.
“It’s amazing how God works. God is capable of drawing a straight line with a crooked pen,” Vithanage said.
A civil war erupted between the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamils parties and lasted for 30 years culminating with the violence in what is now known as Black July, Vithanage said.
The country was under a curfew and martial law for a long time, and Vithanage was fresh out of university working in computer analysis at a company and as a high school math teacher.
An opportunity arose for Vithanage to work in refugee camps, and he welcomed the chance to get out of his house.
“That is where I was deeply attracted to the work of nuns and priests in the refugee camps,” he said. “In the midst of violence and pain, they had an extremely joyful, giving spirit. I simply began to search for that.”
Vithanage describes the experience as an “aha” moment when his life was renewed. The darkness of the world made him search for a way to give his life to as many people as possible.
“I did studies and degrees after degrees, and after serving seven years in the country, I got the opportunity to move to this part of the world, to East Texas, and I’ve been here since early 1999,” he said.
He served in Longview, Marshall, Paris and Nacogdoches at Stephen F. Austin State University for campus ministry before he came to Lufkin.
“I had a passion for Catholic education, so my superior, my bishop, called me and said, ‘I need your leadership here at St. Patrick in the school and the parish to run as the pastor and administrator,’” he said.
“I always have a passion for education because that is the greatest gift we can give to our parents — to bring our children up in a loving, caring and spiritual environment.”
Vithanage said he believes in a holistic formation of the individual in the spiritual, physical, emotional aspect in the spirit of a Christ-centered life. He recently met with school staff and encouraged them to present the principles of Christian identity in everything they do.
“That’s kind of my creed — how do we, with all this chaos, be optimistic and have education be a way of life for our sons and daughters to realize there is something more to life because God has created you and me in his image and likeness?” Vithanage said.
He said he hopes to lead the school to increase enrollment and marketing in the near future, and he has developed seven pillars for Catholic education: visionary leadership, strong Christ-centered identity, financial stability, quality academics, effective marketing and communication, enrollment management and vibrant student life.
“We are trying to create and provide opportunities,” Vithanage said. “Some people think that Catholic school is only for the rich. No, we want to provide opportunities.”
He also developed seven pillars for the parish: worship, spiritual formation, youth, families, unification of cultures, evangelization and pro-life.
Vithanage said he is passionate about leading the parish to become pro-life, protecting the dignity of humans from conception to natural death — from hosting food pantries to hospital ministry to hospitality to visiting those confined to their homes and more.
“Every person is sacred,” he said. “Every person that you and I meet is Jesus incognito. How do you become pro-life? All that is nothing but to bring Jesus to others by evangelization.”
Finally, Vithanage said the church and school will continue to take precautions throughout the pandemic. Students will meet in-person. Parishioners are also meeting in-person, and Vithanage is providing messages and services online, as well.
