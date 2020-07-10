The governor of Texas has said it.
The county judge for Angelina County has said it.
The mayor of Lufkin has said it.
Our state representative has said it.
The head of the county’s public health office has said it.
The chairman of the health district board has said it.
The leaders of the city’s two hospitals have said it.
Infectious disease specialists have said it.
The country’s top doctors, nurses and EMTs have said it.
If you want to help the numbers go down, wear a mask.
If you want to see the county and city’s economy recover, wear a mask.
If you want to help small businesses survive, wear a mask.
If you want life to get back to normal, wear a mask.
