The new COVID-19 boosters have a problem the coronavirus never did during its peak: Very few people have heard about them.
Sure, everyone grew fatigued of hearing about COVID-19 and the accompanying headlines during the height of the pandemic. Some were merely exhausted from the nonstop barrage of information we and other news sources provided. Others never believed it was serious — or worse, that it wasn’t real — even as our local obituaries routinely spilled out into two and three additional pages of friends and family who had succumbed to the virus.
A lot of people think it’s over. And just as many who don’t are nonetheless “over it.” But we can’t allow ourselves to be complacent. And with the holidays rapidly approaching, we need to remember the importance of getting booster shots to protect not only ourselves but our more vulnerable loved ones.
Federal experts authorized the new shot at the end of August. Unfortunately, by mid- to late-September, nearly half of all adults had heard little or nothing about it, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
That’s not good.
“America is not rushing out to get the new booster,” Kaiser president Drew Altman said. “Most are only dimly aware of it, which is not surprising in a country that seems to have mostly moved on.”
Fortunately, Altman said older folks “who are at greater risk and are more interested in the new booster” seem to be an exception.
The Biden administration has been touting the booster as a means of warding off what could be a fresh fall or winter surge of the virus. And experts say the ideal time to get the shot is as soon as possible.
Healthy, everyday Americans who haven’t recently had COVID or received an older version of the vaccine should set a deadline of Halloween for receiving their new booster, said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID response coordinator.
“Why Halloween? Because three weeks after Halloween is Thanksgiving, and there’s a lot of travel, and you’re seeing family, and you’re seeing friends — and a few weeks later, it’s the holidays,” Jha said in a podcast last month.
Anyone at high risk of severe illness, however, should get their new booster right away — much earlier than Halloween. This group includes people who are elderly or immunocompromised and those with underlying medical conditions.
Vaccine protection slowly ramps up over two or three weeks post-injection, and that protection typically lasts about three or four months before beginning to wane.
Experts say side effects from the booster, if any, should be similar to an individual’s previous COVID vaccine experiences. They suggest freeing up the day after the booster appointment to stay home and rest up in case any side effects hit particularly hard. Those worried about missing work could aim for scheduling an appointment on a Friday or Saturday to allow for one weekend day for recovery.
And while it’s safe to get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID booster, experts recommend that those who can afford to wait get the flu jab in late-October or early-November.
Those who have had the primary COVID vaccination series and are at least two months out from their last vaccine dose are eligible for the new booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes older versions of the booster shot, so if someone just got boosted in September, they’ll need to wait until November for the new booster. And those who’ve had COVID within the last three months should consider waiting three months after testing negative before getting the new booster, the CDC says.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District offers free COVID vaccine and booster shots for those 6 months and up at its facility at 503 Hill St. Walk-ins are welcome from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30-11 a.m. Friday. They ask that you bring your COVID-19 VAX card and please wear a mask.
Lufkin Pharmacy & Co., CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy on Chestnut, Sam’s Club and Walmart also are among locations with the new boosters in stock at press time, according to a vaccine finder at vaccines.gov. Check with each location for appointment availability.
Let’s get these boosters taken care of by the Halloween deadline. Nobody needs medical scares competing with the ones that come from haunted houses, horror movies and running out of Reese’s.
