The new COVID-19 boosters have a problem the coronavirus never did during its peak: Very few people have heard about them.

Sure, everyone grew fatigued of hearing about COVID-19 and the accompanying headlines during the height of the pandemic. Some were merely exhausted from the nonstop barrage of information we and other news sources provided. Others never believed it was serious — or worse, that it wasn’t real — even as our local obituaries routinely spilled out into two and three additional pages of friends and family who had succumbed to the virus.