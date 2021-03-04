Area schools have begun to respond to Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifted mask mandate.
Lufkin ISD released a statement saying the district would remain vigilant in enforcing its procedures to keep everyone safe.
“When looking ahead to the 2021-2022 school year, we will consider the vaccination rate and the prevailing conditions in our area to make a decision about our continuing COVID-19 protocols,” the statement from Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “The board of trustees will consider this decision. Until then, we ask that you remain committed to keeping yourself and your students safe by complying with our procedures.”
Schools across Texas received revised public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding the governor’s executive order lifting the mask mandate and opening businesses to 100% capacity, going into effect on March 10.
“Our challenge remains to provide notice, prevent, respond and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Masks remain a requirement for schools. The only change to the mask requirement is that ‘the governing body of a school system may modify or eliminate by formal action the mask-related requirements.’”
Angelina College president Michael Simon released a statement saying Abbott’s order encourages institutions of higher education to establish operating standards similar to those required by the TEA for school districts. These include face coverings and social distancing, facility use guidelines and quarantine protocols that mirror the college’s current practices, he said.
“The AC administration, the college’s COVID team and the board of trustees as appropriate, will endeavor to make adjustments to the college’s operating standards and protocols as conditions and expert guidance warrant,” Simon said. “Given the disruption to students that would be caused by changing how the college delivers courses, I do not anticipate shifting any course section from online or hybrid delivery to in-person delivery this semester. As I indicated in January, based on current trends and guidance, I anticipate returning to pre-COVID operating protocols by fall 2021.”
Hudson ISD Superintendent Donny Webb released an email statement to students, parents and staff, saying the district's spread of infection on campuses has been minimal due to its mitigation efforts against the virus.
"With the current mitigation measures in place, our spread of infection on campuses has been minimal," Webb wrote. "In fact, schools were originally thought to be ‘super-spreaders,' but later deemed as one of the safest locations (if measures are taken seriously). Secondly, schools have remained open. Our operation solely depends on staff/student attendance."
Current quarantine guidelines allow for much more participation in on-campus instruction, which is imperative, since the district has suspended optional remote instruction, Webb said.
"We certainly need students in the classroom, where nothing can replace that of an effective teacher. By the continuation of mitigation measures, we can operate in the most effective manner," Webb said. "Lastly, we do have medically fragile students and staff on campuses. Letting our current guard down at this time could be detrimental to those persons.
"While the wearing of face masks is burdensome and has some negative impacts socially and emotionally, the benefits have proven to allow our district to continue operation in the most effective and efficient manner. While we only have a few weeks of school remaining, it is my recommendation to continue our current practice of mitigation for a little longer."
The district will continue to monitor local cases and the effect they have in the schools. After spring break, more information will be available to help guide future changes to policies.
"Until that time, mask mandates for all school activities will remain in effect," he wrote. "Although there will be many to agree or disagree to this decision, my responsibility is to view all information through multiple lenses and keep students in a safe environment where learning can take place. I appreciate your understanding and patience during this trying year."
The Lufkin Daily News has reached out to other school districts to gather their responses to this new information from the TEA.
Diboll ISD Superintendent Vicki Thomas said Education Commissioner Mike Morath will be speaking to Texas superintendents at 3 p.m. Thursday, and they anticipate UIL to follow with guidance afterward.
The district plans to release a statement following those meetings.
Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said the district will announce something before lunch on Friday after the call with the commissioner Thursday afternoon and after he has a chance to speak with Board President Tracy Neal.
Central ISD Superintendent Justin Risner said the district is still gathering data in order to continue ensuring students and staff remain the top priority.
In addition to the state’s guidance, schools also received federal instruction through a mandate that all states immediately add all school personnel to the eligibility list for the vaccine, and the Texas Department of State Health Services complied.
“We will encourage our staff to get the vaccine as soon as they can,” the statement from Lufkin ISD reads. “Until our numbers decrease in the area and people are able to be vaccinated, the administration of Lufkin ISD will not ask the Board of Trustees to remove this mask requirement for the remainder of the school year. To do so would be premature and put our students and staff at risk for the spread of the virus.”
