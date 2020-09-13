After months of uncertainty as enrollment sat nearly 30% below normal fall rates, Angelina College is celebrating as enrollment is now down by 7%.
“That tells me that people still see the value of getting their education even during these uncertain times,” college president Michael Simon said.
Simon credited much of this success to work by the marketing and strategic enrollment department, as well as the entire faculty. About 300 students were registered in two days at an August registration rally.
Krista Brown, executive director of marketing and strategic enrollment, said the college is working on making its website and online classrooms as effective and efficient as possible.
The website will be getting a redesign with features such as being able to switch the entire website to Spanish with the click of a button. The online classroom platforms also are being set up to look relatively the same for every class, so students do not have trouble accessing the information across their classes.
Many people said they wanted to wait and see what the fall would look like before committing to the semester, Simon said.
“It was an interesting phenomenon because what we see during a normal year over the last few years is more and more students are choosing to take classes online on their own,” he said. “That was the fastest growing delivery modality that we had, so we started to think strategically that growing out our online delivery was going to be important. What COVID revealed for us is that’s a segment of our students, but there’s a pretty big swath of our students who live in areas where they can’t get internet or even cellphone access.”
For many students, college without an in-person option didn’t work for them, he said. For this fall, the college made sure the library and computer labs were open in-person for students to access several times a week, as needed.
“I think that will help kids get through it,” Simon said. “It’s not as easy as it would be if they could sit in their house, but at least it’s access.”
Hopefully, that situation will improve as conversation around broadband access in rural areas continues, he said.
The AC Board of Trustees met Thursday to discuss the adoption of a long range plan. Simon said the plan goes hand-in-hand with the facilities master plan, which is still being developed.
The main subjects of the discussion on Thursday were intercollegiate athletics, health careers and options for financing student enrollment.
The suspension of athletics for a year does not mean the program stops, Simon said. So the board discussed what efforts would be ongoing to prepare to open all sports at the same level of funding and student participation in 2021.
The board also focused on efforts to grow the health careers department to meet the demand. Simon said the college needs master’s level-educated instructors, but there is a struggle to attract that talent as other jobs outside of education pay master’s-educated health professionals more.
Clinical spaces also are a consideration in the health careers department. Simon said many courses require a 10-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, and hospitals and clinics are regulated by their auditors to how many students are allowed.
“There’s that tension, so we’re going to work with our health partners to figure out how to grow our share of the contact hours,” Simon said.
In terms of financing enrollment, Simon said the college is going to pilot a program in the fall or spring of 2021 offering more student employment positions.
“We don’t do student loans at AC. I think the board is very proud of that accomplishment,” Simon said. “We’ve kept our tuition low enough that we don’t think it’s necessary. But there’s still a band of students who need more help than they’re getting from the Pell Grant, for example.”
The program would offer a student employment opportunity to a student who owes money on their tuition instead of student loans or just dropping that student. The college would take the difference between minimum wage and the amount they pay the students and apply it to their debt every two weeks.
The program would allow students employment opportunity for their resumes and pocket books, and it would allow them to stay enrolled even if they did not have enough financial aid to cover everything.
