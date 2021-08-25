The Huntington ISD board of trustees approved a recommendation Monday night regarding COVID-19-related leave for its employees.
The district will provide paid leave up to 10 days for all employees who are not able to report to work due to COVID-19 as long as the employee is lab-confirmed as positive, superintendent David Flowers said. This policy will be effective for the entire 2021-22 school year, he said.
“There is so much stress and anxiety at this time when you have to miss work due to COVID, so providing the paid leave can ease some of the angst our employees are feeling,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
This resolution is retroactive to the district’s first day of staff development, Flowers said.
“We wanted to make sure that we ‘covered’ anyone that has been out with COVID,” he said. “We had a few teachers that were test confirmed prior to school starting and they missed professional development days. We didn’t want to miss anyone that missed prior to the resolution.”
In other news, all Huntington ISD employees will receive a one-time payment of $2,000 on Sept. 15.
“Providing the one-time payment is just a huge thank you to our employees for the extra work they have been doing for our students and everything they will do for them this year,” he said.
The district decided on the amount because they felt it was a nice number to thank their employees for their continued commitment, perseverance and hard work, Flowers said.
“Our staff has overcome so many obstacles during the last 18 months, it’s just a way to reward them for their commitment to HISD,” he said. “We support our teachers/staff and can’t thank them enough for everything they do for our HISD students.”
