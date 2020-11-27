While Black Friday and Cyber Monday may still be the most popular days for holiday shopping, Small Business Saturday is quickly catching up.
Small Business Saturday is an American holiday that has offered communities the chance to support their local economies for the last decade. American Express estimates shoppers nationwide have spent more than $120 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday since the holiday began in 2010.
“American Express cares deeply about thriving communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood,” their website states. “That’s why — in the midst of the recession in 2010 — we created Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day becoming a federal holiday in 2011, and the day became official.
This year the support may be even more critical after pandemic lockdowns have shuttered or dealt critical blows to so many small businesses across the country.
“The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce encourages shopping small the entire year, not just for one Saturday a year,” Chamber president/CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said. “This year, especially, we have promoted our local establishments and investors even more, encouraging our community to keep our neighbors in business. Sure, shop small Saturday, but we hope you will shop small every Monday-Sunday after that, as well.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said small businesses account for more than 99% of all businesses in Texas and employ millions of Texans throughout the entire state.
“As our state responds to COVID-19, these businesses need our support more than ever. That’s why I encourage all Texans to join me in celebrating and supporting our entrepreneurs and small businesses on Saturday, November 28th, and throughout the holiday season,” Abbott said.
“Whether it’s in-person or online, remember to shop small, shop local, and help support businesses in your community. God bless our small business owners, and God bless the great state of Texas.”
Small businesses across East Texas will be gearing up to offer deals and services to the community.
Haute as Ice Boutique will be doing a BOGO 20% sale on everything in store, and Wild Child Children’s Boutique will enter every customer who purchases something into a give-away for a bundle.
Haute as Ice has been in business for seven years now under owner Chloe Shosner Ice and Wild Child Children’s Boutique has been in business for two years now under owner Jennifer Jones.
The two came together at their present location at 105 S. First St. in October. Ice said the community of Lufkin is incredibly supportive of small businesses, and she and Jones have seen that during their move.
“Our community, as a whole, here in Lufkin, is focused on supporting small businesses for our town to thrive,” Ice said. “I think that is going to be reflected on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season in itself.”
Small businesses are important to a community because they give back to their communities, she said.
“When you’re spending money with a small business, that money goes directly back into your local economy a lot of times, and most of the time, in my case, for sure,” Ice said. “I try to purchase American-made, I try to buy locally from vendors I have, even small vendors that do accessories and things around here.”
She said she is overwhelmed with the love and support she has received from the community and that being downtown has been such a blessing.
Janina Jordan with Besos Boutique also is preparing for the holiday season. The boutique has been open for three years and has been downtown since May.
When they went to their first vendor event, they dreamed about what it would be like to have their own shop downtown, so this is like they are living their dream, Jordan said.
“It’s like we’re taking it one day at a time and soaking it in,” she said.
Being a small business in a community like Lufkin is like being on a team, she said.
“If I go shop somewhere else, that’s helping them, and they also come and support me,” Jordan said. “At the end of the day, we support lots of schools, and it’s like we’re building our community together. You can’t get that anywhere else. No big box store is going to support our community like we do.”
“Small business is the backbone of the economy, and this is the most crucial time to support businesses and boutiques and your small town, your home,” she said.
