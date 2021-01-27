The Neches House Senior Living Community distributed the second round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its employees and residents Tuesday.
Executive director Lana Hines said she is really pleased that the staff and residents were willing to do their part to try and get back to some sort of normalcy.
Their first round of the vaccine was on Jan. 6, and no one experienced any side effects aside from a sore arm, Hines and others stated. In both instances, they had a short amount of time to plan, but they had help from Omnicare CVS Pharmacy.
Resident Gerald Tamplin decided to take the vaccine because he served as a paramedic and supervisor with the Houston Fire Department for 45 years.
“I was vaccinated as a child for smallpox and as an adult when they were worried about the germ warfare stuff,” he said. “I had the flu vaccine every year, sometimes two vaccines for the flu. I’ve had the hepatitis A/B, and right now I’m too old to work, so why not be a guinea pig for the coronavirus? And basically I’m doing it for protection.”
He said he’s been impressed with the precautions taken by the facility and the prevention efforts they’ve made.
“The staff uses good measures when it comes to sterilization and using good technique,” he said.
Resident care director and nurse Katie Jones said she wanted to get the vaccine to do her part to protect her residents, stop the spread of the virus and get her community back to some sort of normalcy.
“Since I was trying to encourage them to take a vaccine, I felt by me encouraging them, I needed to lead by me also taking the vaccine so I could speak from experience,” Jones said.
They would like to get as close to normal and see some smiling faces soon, she said.
“I was real surprised that a lot of our residents had kept informed on the vaccines,” Hines said. “They’ve watched TV, they’ve asked questions. A lot of them were real excited that this might be a way to get back to normalcy.”
The pandemic has hit the residents of Neches House pretty hard, Hines said. While they have only had two residents test positive, both now fully recovered, the quarantine and safety measures have meant family have been kept at a distance, causing depression and anxiety in many.
“When COVID came and shut down, it caused depression in our residents,” Hines said. “It caused them to be sad. They cried. Because they didn’t have their families there. Looking through a window is not the same as being able to sit next to somebody and hold their hand or hug them or touch them.”
Many restrictions were set in place during the pandemic. The facility lost the ability to host its monthly family nights and families lost the ability to visit in person.
“More than anything, I hope we can get back to some sort of normalcy, to have their families coming back in the building, the residents to be able to go out any time, to be able to be a part and be a big family like we were before COVID struck,” Hines said. “There were so many things that changed when COVID hit us.”
As the state has allowed, the facility has transitioned to allow more frequent and closer visits. They began with visiting through a window, then they moved to Plexiglas and now to essential caregivers’ visits where as long as a loved one over the age of 18 is tested for COVID-19 every 14 days, they can come in the room and see their family, Jones said.
Tamplin said his experience with family has been different without being able to hug his grandbaby, but he worries more for the kids than the adults. He hopes this vaccine begins to work to be a generational cure for their sake.
“They need socialization when you’re up to the fifth or the sixth grade,” he said. “The children are my main focus. I hope that they’re able to socialize without wearing masks. You can’t get three 2-year-olds in the same room with one toy and expect them not to play with it, so how are you going to keep masks on them?”
