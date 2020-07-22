As COVID-19 case numbers and deaths continue to rise in the county and state, educational institutions are planning new methods of instruction to attempt to provide the best possible education while avoiding potential exposure to a deadly virus.
When the virus first reared its head, Angelina College shut down on-campus proceedings through the spring semester. Later, they developed a phased plan of reopening throughout the summer.
President Michael Simon said Tuesday that the college would be staying in its current phase through the fall semester. That means that most classes that can be held virtually will be.
“Some courses that require physical presence will continue observing social distancing and use of protective equipment,” Simon said. “A lot of the courses that are purely didactic will be online.”
He referenced classes like welding, diesel repair, health profession labs and other hands-on learning environments. Other courses where lectures could be videoed and work presented virtually will stay virtual.
“For those courses that are offered in person, each faculty member is developing a plan in his or her syllabus for what will happen if we have to go back to completely online,” Simon said. “If the governor orders colleges to close, for example, beyond our control, then we will have a plan so the students know exactly what we’ll do in that instance.”
However, faculty members will be allowed to make a case to the vice president of academic affairs if they believe there is an academic reason for their course to have an in-person component.
For example, if a math instructor believes they need to meet with students in small groups to help them as they get stuck, that might be an acceptable in-person component.
“As long as they were being safe and had a plan, then we would approve that,” Simon said. “You’re going to see some hybrid courses, I would call them. I think of maybe a chemistry class where the lectures are online, but then when you do the labs, you come in, in small groups, and do the lab exercises.”
Simon said the college has put in a lot of energy and training for faculty to develop methods of online instruction as effectively as possible. Additionally, the tutoring center and library will both be offering extended hours of support for students.
“Our help desk, our library and our tutoring center will be available for those types of questions,” Simon said. “We’ve moved the help desk to a virtual so they don’t have to come in physically. Even if the employee is at home, he or she can still get those calls and text messages for help and respond to those in real time.”
The college also will keep its computer labs in the library and the academic buildings open and staffed so students who don’t have good internet access or don’t have a computer at home can come in, using social distancing and cleaning protocols, to complete coursework.
“Our goal is to return to normal operations as quickly as possible from a safety standpoint,” Simon said.
Despite many two-year colleges considering keeping much of their instruction online, Simon said the college will be returning to in-person when possible for a few reasons.
He said the college serves 12 counties where the level of broadband access means primarily online instruction would not be effective long term. More broadband access would mean more ability to do that in the future, but he said he thinks the college will always try to provide an in-person environment.
“There’s something to the campus experience,” Simon said. “There’s a lot of learning that happens outside the classroom, some of those soft skills, relationship skills, small group dynamics and so forth that are just best served through an in-person experience.
“That’s what our strongpoint is — small class sizes, personal relationships with the students. We’re going to work with where you are to get you to where you want to be. That’s what makes AC such a great option for so many students. We would never want to change that.”
