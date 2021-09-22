The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 15 new fatalities in Angelina County related to COVID-19 in its update on Wednesday.
There have been 343 fatalities reported in the county since March 2020. The state reported there were 328 fatalities on Sept. 15.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 255 new cases Sept. 20. There have been 12,875 total confirmed cases reported by the health district; the Sept. 14 report showed 12,620 total cases.
The state estimates 11,044 county residents have recovered from the virus and that there are 1,488 active cases in Angelina County.
The number of county residents hospitalized in a local facility remained in the 70-80 range between Sept. 17-22, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. There were 63 people hospitalized on Sept. 16.
There were 45 people in the intensive care unit reported by SETRAC Wednesday, up from the 41 reported Tuesday. There were 31 people in general isolation Wednesday, the same as were reported Tuesday, but down from what was reported Monday.
State data indicates vaccinations are slowing in Angelina County compared to the peak seen in late August. There were 1,305 doses administered the week of Sept. 13-19, down from the 1,401 reported the week prior.
As of Wednesday, 273 doses had been administered for the week of Sept. 20. A total of 68,461 doses have been administered in Angelina County.
There were 32,688 people fully vaccinated in the county as of Wednesday. Of those, 45.37% were white, 18.72% were Hispanic and 11.24 were Black. Asians, other and unknown races made up close to 25% of total vaccinations.
Women make up the largest demographic of people fully vaccinated; they make up more than half the vaccinations listed for each age demographic, state data shows.
The state reported 14,623 new confirmed cases, 4,086 new probable cases and 392 fatalities statewide. Trend data shows this third peak reaching the same levels of new confirmed cases the state saw in December and January.
Fatalities have not reached the same level seen in the second wave, but have surpassed those reported in the first wave.
