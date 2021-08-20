Lufkin's Walmart Supercenter has closed for the weekend to undergo sanitizing and cleaning from a third-party specialist, according to a press release from the retailer.
“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," said Lauren Willis, director of communications for Walmart in the Western U.S.
The store closed at 2 p.m. today and will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday. The closure will allow associates additional time to restock shelves and prep the stores, the release states.
“As an essential business and a member of the Lufkin community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” Willis said.
When the store opens Sunday, it will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, Willis said.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” Willis said. “Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”
