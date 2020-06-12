Q: When the loop in Diboll is done what will happen to Mockingbird Lane?
A: As I understand it, Mockingbird Lane is in rough shape. But it is also close to the Diboll Relief Route being constructed around the city that will serve as U.S. Highway 59 north.
Diboll city manager Gerry Borren said that as of right now, the city has no plans to go in and completely fix up the road because they don’t want to spend a ton of money to get it fixed up and have construction mess it up.
Instead, they will do minor repairs as are needed and keep it passable. But when construction is done they’ll look at something more to legitimately improve the road.
Q: Why haven’t we been given the identities of the COVID-19-related deaths?
A: Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said the first fatality was released by the Lufkin Police Department and not public health.
She cited the Texas Health and Safety Code, which states that information related to cases of diseases or health conditions are confidential and can’t be made public. Information on cases can only be released to law enforcement personnel and first responders to ensure their safety in the event that they may go into a home with an extremely communicable disease, such as COVID-19.
