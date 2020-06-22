Lufkin resident and business owner Janet Paneitz Ard has made more than 500 masks for the community in an effort to encourage community members to wear them.
“As time went by, and we kept hearing more about it on the news, I realized that it was important for us to wear these masks,” Ard said. “It doesn’t work unless everybody wears them.”
The project started out as something that Ard could do while she was isolating because of the pandemic closures and to protect her husband who recently had a surgery and is on immunosuppressant injections.
“I’ve been working for so many years, and I realized that staying home and doing nothing is not going to work,” she said. “It really saved my sanity through that whole shutdown of the pandemic.”
There were days when Ard made masks for eight hours straight and weeks where she worked on them seven days a week. She mailed the masks to friends and family all over the U.S. and placed them in her mailbox for local people to pick up, as well.
From her business, Janet Paneitz Interiors, and her hobby of sewing, she realized she had an abundance of fabric. She bought a Singer sewing machine from the Monastery of the Infant Jesus and after looking up the serial number, she found out it was from the 1950s.
She put it on the kitchen table and went to work.
“Then I ran out of elastic,” Ard said. “I tried to order from Amazon and from every other place I could possibly find, and I mean you could not get elastic.”
But a friend became her saving grace. Nancy Reily had elastic ties used for packaging, and she gave Ard 1,000 of them.
She consulted YouTube videos to find the best directions, and the design went through some changes as she learned more.
“At first, I was using flannel to back them with — I would use cotton on the front and flannel on the inside because I thought it would be soft on people’s skin — but my sister complained that they were too hot, so I started doing some with two layers of cotton,” she said.
She called her friends and clients and began to give. For weeks, she had a steady stream of people coming by the house. She gave these masks for free, and if someone insisted on giving her money, she took donations for her son’s school in Guatemala.
She said people were very generous, and she raised about $1,200.
The project has made time go by quite quickly, and she is continuing to make the masks even though her business has reopened. She hopes that her efforts will help and will be a way for her to give back and help control the pandemic.
“I want to get people comfortable wearing masks,” Ard said. “It’s the simplest thing you can do to stay safe, and it’s not that hard.”
To order masks, contact Ard at 639-1867.
