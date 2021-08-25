Hudson ISD announced Tuesday morning that it would be moving to stage 4 of its health mitigation protocol because it reached 47 active COVID-19 cases.
Hudson ISD’s protocol threshold for moving to this new stage is set at 1% of its 3,200 students or employees, or 32 active cases of COVID-19, according to superintendent Donny Webb.
“Our current attendance rate is 92%, which is only 4% lower than our normal rate,” he said. “While our attendance percentage is not triggering this change, the active case rate is.”
Stage 4 of the district’s protocol is a “monitoring” process, Webb said, with additional mitigation measures put into place such as car-rider and bus lines being adjusted to allow a little more space among students and clear dividers being placed on the cafeteria tables last week in anticipation of reaching this stage.
“These measures will likely have no effect on the socialization of students on campus,” he said. “Under this stage, parent visitation is not restricted. Everything will be as close to normal as possible.”
The district also has been continuing COVID-19 practices from last year, such as multiple lunch periods to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria at one time and staggered transition periods between classes to reduce the number of students in the hallways together.
“These were just some measures put into place due to COVID, but we found it worked well for other reasons,” Webb said. “Therefore, we continued the practices.”
The school will maintain cleaning protocols and asks that parents check their children’s health daily, Webb said.
If the district’s attendance rate falls to 85%, it will move to stage 3. At this stage, the district would begin restricting visitor access, assess processes to increase social distancing, limit, or prohibit, field trips or potentially close a campus for a short amount of time for deep cleaning, Webb said.
“We are hopeful that current conditions are about to peak and begin trending in a better direction,” Webb said. “As always, handling this situation is ‘fluid.’ We continue to monitor and make adjustments where needed. In the meantime, we will keep moving forward, providing the best opportunities and academic engagement for our students. Together, we will make it through this.”
