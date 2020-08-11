The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,226 and the total active cases to 1,043, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,869 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 81 probable cases Tuesday afternoon.
The health district will now be reporting probable cases and will no longer be reporting deaths, as per the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS reported 1,828 positive cases, 46 deaths and 860 recoveries in Angelina County as of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Lufkin dropped off The New York Times’ Top 15 U.S. cities “where new deaths are increasing the most.” The city has now taken the No. 5 spot for where new deaths are decreasing the most and the No. 8 spot for where new cases are decreasing the most
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 263 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The department also reported 14 active offender cases, 14 recovered offender cases, nine active employee cases and two recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 302 people on medical restriction, 20 in medical isolation and the facility is now on lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported eight COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, seven adult ventilators in use and 17 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The council also reported 25 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation as well as three confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU. There were no suspected cases listed.
The health district reported 750 positive cases, 33 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 162 positive, one probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The DSHS also reported 500,620 positive cases, 8,710 deaths, an estimated 358,312 recoveries and an estimated 133,598 active cases across the state of Texas as of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. Their dashboard states 8,913 new cases and 220 new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
