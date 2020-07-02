The T.L.L. Temple Foundation gave the Salvation Army $500,000 to aid in building repairs and to reopen the shelter.
“The funding received from T.L.L. Temple will allow the Salvation Army to serve those in the most need, with a facility in working order,” Capt. Jenifer Phillips, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Lufkin, said.
“We work with people every day who are in need of food, shelter and financial assistance and we are thrilled this grant will allow us to help more people, with us not having to turn anyone away because of lack of funds.”
The grant will go toward building renovations to move the Salvation Army closer to their goal of $1.4 million so they can reopen the shelter, a press release from the Salvation Army stated.
“Serving our county’s most vulnerable residents is a priority shared by the foundation and the Salvation Army,” Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, said.
“Although the current facility served our local corps well, it is in need of repairs and modifications to meet our community’s needs. The foundation hopes this lead gift will inspire others to join in to ensure the Salvation Army is able to continue its mission in the years ahead.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more and more vulnerable people to the Salvation Army. They’ve been operating with drive-thru services and implementing social distancing with volunteers and requiring staff and volunteers to wear masks and gloves while distributing hot meals.
“We want to say thank you to those who already serve alongside us and support our ministry,” Capt. Cavon Phillips, commanding officer of The Salvation Army in Lufkin, said. “The COVID-19 situation has impacted everyone in one way or another. The Salvation Army will continue to serve those in need, throughout this crisis and beyond.”
For those looking to help the organization, financial donations can be made at salvationarmyLufkin.org or by calling 634-5132. Checks can be mailed to 412 S. Third St., Lufkin, 75901.
“We challenge our friends, partners, businesses, and city to make a match today,” Cavon Phillips said. “If we can match this grant from T.L.L. Temple, we will be well on our way to making the necessary changes in order to best serve our community.”
