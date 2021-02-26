The Angelina College Board of Trustees approved a $500,000 COVID-19 stipend plan for employees during its Tuesday evening meeting.
The plan includes $1,500 payments for full-time employees and $500 payments for part-time employees, including adjunct instructors.
The stipend is in response to all the extra work done by all employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Michael Simon said.
“I think every position at the college was impacted by this and had additional work and/or stress related to this response,” Simon said. “Faculty members had to move whole classes over from in-person to online delivery basically over a weekend. Staff members who were deemed as essential personnel who had to come in even in the earliest days of the pandemic and deal with providing services to the students and the public in a pandemic.”
The stipend will be funded through the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, said Chris Sullivan, vice president of business affairs.
The board also approved funding authority to support marketing for the COVID-19 vaccination hub and the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
“We feel that we can play a great role in helping to communicate (the community’s health designation for vaccine distribution) to the community and also share information about the vaccine itself to really try to encourage folks to accept the vaccine who maybe have heard from unreliable sources information that may be suspect,” Simon said.
The board approved up to $40,000 of funds to go toward efforts such as purchasing a domain and building a website to allow people to sign up for vaccines, purchasing advertisements targeting individuals who haven’t received the vaccine and more.
“A healthy community is good for the college,” Simon said. “If our community is vaccinated and safe, then they can come and enroll in the college.”
Board member Malcolm Joe Deason asked where this would fit within the college’s budget. Simon said this would fit within the college’s excess revenue or under institutional advancement. Board member Roger Lindsey confirmed that this would be a one-time expense to address the community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Simon said from what he is hearing, the vaccinations should strengthen the community and the bulk of the vaccinations would be completed by the end of October.
The board also voted to purchase a $700,000 door control and security system to improve its current system. This will be paid for through CARES Act and CRRSA Act funds, Sullivan said.
“This is something we’ve had in the back of our minds since probably before my presidency that we’ve needed to upgrade our locks and our video and so forth,” Simon said. “This isn’t a new idea. The CARES Act and CRRSAA money has given us a new opportunity to address some of that, that has been needed for some time.”
This will increase the campus’ ability to react to immediate threats and increase security on a day-to-day basis, Sullivan said. It will put electronic locking controls on all 175 classrooms and provide RFID sensor cards to individuals who need access.
The current locks will remain in case of power failure.
