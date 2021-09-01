I am very concerned about our schoolchildren. Last year, the mask mandates and other mitigation efforts like social distancing and quarantining were proven effective, as demonstrated by how we in Texas were able to have schools in session successfully without significant effect on the health of our kids in regard to COVID-19.
The way I understand it, there were several other reasons that last year was successful. For example, with the original COVID-19, children didn’t seem to get as sick, whereas with the delta variant kids are getting seriously ill. Also the RO factor (the rate of transmission) with the original COVID virus was somewhere between 1 and 3. Meaning if a person got ill, they would infect between one and three people if they use no mitigation efforts.
With the delta variant, the RO factor is 5 to 6. Virologists are saying the delta variant also has a higher ability to attach to a person’s mucosal membrane. The infected person carries a higher viral load, meaning with each exhalation they are spewing more virus into the atmosphere to expose more people. Thus, an increased ability to adhere with the increased viral load, the delta is much more infectious.
This year, for some weird reason, Gov. Greg Abbott has chosen to politicize wearing masks by banning school districts from mandating them. I assume it’s to pander to his base.
Currently, in the U.S. we have 50 million children in schools. The good news is 10 million have been vaccinated and 9 million have had COVID.
But that leaves 31 million vulnerable. And of that 31 million 1% will become seriously ill. One might say 1% that’s nothing. But 1% of 31 million is 310,000 children who become very seriously ill. In the whole country, we only have 5,000 pediatric ICU beds.
We are on the cusp of a disastrous scenario. All who can get vaccinated 12 years and up need to do so. And all school districts need to continue with the mask mandates as well as quarantining and social distancing. And all adults, whether vaccinated or have had COVID or not, need to wear a mask.
One might question why wear a mask if I’ve had COVID or been vaccinated. The reason is that if you get delta, you will have a minor incident, but the people you infect could be in the 1% who become seriously ill. Some in all likelihood would die.
In the words of Emerson, “To leave the world a bit better ... by a healthy child ... To know one life has breathed easier because you lived here. That is to have succeeded.”
Do it for the children.
