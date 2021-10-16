Sunday’s editorial about not allowing dangerous misinformation about COVID on our Facebook page comments took the wrong tone.
Instead of making a reasoned argument for our decision, we sunk down to the level of the people who have been a problem on our page, using language that was too harsh and served to insult and alienate people whose opinions differ from that of the piece. For that, I am sorry.
What I hope, though, is for our community to understand Sunday’s editorial was written with the best intentions.
It is our desire to provide our friends and neighbors with the best, most accurate and most current information at all times, on all topics.
We believe allowing information about COVID-19 to be published that goes against experts in the medical field and what factual, current science is telling us is doing the community a disservice.
Printing and allowing posts on our Facebook page on what is currently considered misinformation by medical experts is dangerous not only to our friends and neighbors, who understand we do our best to offer factual information they can rely on, but also the newspaper as a small business.
We are held to a higher standard than individuals’ Facebook pages. So we are trying our best to be the source of accurate information our community can count on. We can’t just print anything like so many can on their personal pages.
From the beginning, we have stood with our local medical experts: Dr. Sid Roberts, Dr. Jeff Glass, professionals in both of our local hospitals, Sharon Shaw at our Angelina County & Cities Health District, as well as national experts as we want to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We have written stories promoting getting the vaccination and wearing a mask.
It’s no secret that we have tried every day to have the best interest of our community in mind.
That being said, we do strongly believe in everyone’s right to choose. If you do not want to get a vaccine and you do not believe in wearing a mask — that is your right. We respect you for making your stand in what has become such a divisive and sensitive subject.
What we don’t want is for those giving advice or medical information that goes completely against current science or those who use ugly, mean and demeaning words to tear down others whose choices are not the same to be written on our Facebook and Opinion pages.
We believe in freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Everyone’s voice should be heard. So we certainly will accept and print your letters, online or in print, about COVID-19, as long as you are not giving medical advice if you are not a medical expert, and as long as you are not using mean, derogatory words to tear down others with opinions opposite of your own.
And, yes, should the science and/or medical experts change the direction on vaccines or masks or physical distancing or any other means of staying safe from this virus, we will report it.
So while we will not print what accepted medical and science experts currently deem misinformation about COVID-19, we do respect everyone’s choice and opinion.
Please understand, all of us at the newspaper care deeply about our community — about all of our friends and neighbors. As this terrible virus continues to take lives and devastate families, we want to bring the most accurate, most up-to-date information every day.
So please, no matter your opinion on dealing with this virus, take care and stay healthy. The success of our entire community relies on each of us taking care of one another.
