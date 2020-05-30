The city of Lufkin canceled the annual Fourth of July celebration typically held at Ellen Trout Park amid COVID-19 concerns.
“A lot of time and deep concern was put into this difficult decision between wanting to host the event but also to do it safely so that we not only are in compliance with the governor’s orders but also operating in the best way to keep our citizens safe,” Michael Flinn, director of the Parks & Recreation department, said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still warning people against meeting in large groups and in overly crowded spaces where social distancing can’t be enforced.
The annual Fourth of July celebration has brought in hundreds of people from around the region in the past few years. Mike Love & Associates Law Firm has put together a fireworks show for several years which has served as the finale for the celebrations.
“Mike Love & Associates Law Firm has been a great partner in this and we share their disappointment in not being able to host the event this year,” Flinn said.
This cancellation is one of many that have been forced due to the spread of COVID-19.
Angelina County has been experiencing the spread of the virus for months and the Angelina County & Cities Health District announced another two cases by the end of business on Friday night. This brought the total number of cases to 205, with 90 recovered, one hospitalized and four dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.