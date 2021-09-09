The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new fatalities in Angelina County related to COVID-19 in its Sept. 9 update. This brings the total reported to 323 people.
This marks the 16th fatality related to the coronavirus in Angelina County since Aug. 31. It also makes 35 county resident deaths since mid July after months with no fatalities over the summer.
State data updated its count to match that provided by the Angelina County & Cities Health District's latest report. It indicates the county has had 6,086 positive and 5,970 probable cases and says there are an estimated 1,475 active cases.
There have been 1,083 new positive and 2,202 probable cases reported in Angelina County since July 15.
It states there have been 10,258 recoveries, as well.
Pineywoods Community Academy is the latest school district in Angelina County to institute a mask mandate; others include Lufkin and Diboll ISDs.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Angelina County increased in reports provided by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council Thursday.
On Thursday, the agency reported 44 confirmed coronavirus cases in the intensive care unit, up from the 36 reported Wednesday. It also reported 44 confirmed cases in general isolation, down from the 46 reported Wednesday.
There were seven new admissions reported Thursday. There have been 47 coronavirus positive admissions in the last seven days.
There were 424 people vaccinated between Sept. 6 and 9, according to state data. There are 31,129 people fully vaccinated in Angelina County and 37,278 who have received at least one dose.
The number of 12- to 15-year-olds receiving vaccinations has grown to 828.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.