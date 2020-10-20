As holidays and events like Halloween approach, the Angelina County & Cities Health District and Centers for Disease Control have some advice for staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many organizations and schools are going ahead with Halloween events, some with COVID-19 safety recommendations and some without. The CDC recommended several ideas for keeping your family safe this year.
"Safety first!" ACCHD director Sharon Shaw said. "The CDC offers great tips. It is not advisable to walk up to someone's front door during this time of uncertainty. Plan some activities around the house."
Shaw said all of the events she is aware of are practicing social distancing and the strict wearing of masks with activities outside.
"This should be fine," Shaw said. "All children and adults should be masked at all times."
Wear a mask
Halloween can be the perfect time to make a mask look normal. The CDC recommended making the cloth mask a part of the costume.
"A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask," the CDC's website states. "Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing more difficult."
However, they recommended against using masks for children under the age of 2 or those who have trouble breathing.
Wash your hands
The CDC recommends bringing hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and using it after touching objects or other people.
"Parents: Supervise young children using hand sanitizer," the website states. "Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats."
Keep your distance
As always, they recommend keeping at least 6 feet in between family groups.
"Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time," the website states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.