While the largest spikes in regional unemployment claims were in April, Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas is still helping thousands in need through the pandemic.
Mark Durand, director of Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas, broke down the labor market situation on Thursday for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments board of directors.
“The pandemic really hit us hard in the labor market. We’re beginning to see from the workforce center side that businesses are reopening,” he said.
The Deep East Texas region as a whole had an unemployment rate of 9.2% in June, down from May’s rate of 12%. This time in 2019, the region was at a 4.7% rate, he said.
Houston County had the lowest rate of unemployment with 5.8%, while Sabine County has the highest rate with 12.5%. Durand said Sabine was facing a 17% unemployment rate in May, so June’s rate is a drastic improvement as people return to work or find new jobs.
“We still have four of our counties showing double digit unemployment rates, but overall we’re still showing an improvement,” he said.
Since the pandemic hit in March, Workforce Solutions has had more than 23,000 unemployment insurance claims. April represented the peak of claims so far, with 7,600 people reaching out.
“Our highest period, our spike period, was April 4. During that time we had 2,566 claims,” he said. “The last week we reported was July 11 and we had 1,155 claims.”
This is an increase from the week before July 11, Durand said. And it falls in line with the increasing COVID numbers. There were more than 19,000 more claims from March to July 14 in 2020 than in 2019, when they had 4,130 claims, Durand said.
The pandemic has forced changes in how Workforce Solutions operates, but the organization has not stopped offering much-needed services to its customers, Durand said.
“We did have to go to a period of time where we were only providing services virtually. Then we opened up our six workforce centers to appointments. We were trying to do as much as we could still on the virtual side,” he said.
At one point, they had to close two branches because employees fell ill with COVID-19, but those who could work continued virtual services and other branches took on what customers they could.
“We made sure to continue services virtually. We wanted to make sure our customers were not frustrated,” he said. “With the increased number of unemployment claimants, a lot of times there were people waiting 90 minutes to two hours to file for unemployment.
“We actually even set up a call center where people would actually talk to someone instead of going through the recordings, trying to relieve some of that stress from having to wait.”
They also extended hours so the services were available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. At one point they’d also been open on Saturdays, but a lack of call volume made them reconsider.
As the economy has begun to reopen, Workforce Solutions began creating virtual job fairs.
“We are doing a job fair every two weeks within the region,” Durand said. “We really try to focus on the quality of those job fairs. We’ve had anywhere from three to seven employers participate in each job fair.”
Additionally, they are making sure the job seekers involved are prepared to work with the companies and go through the process as they should.
Employee reticence to return to work was a major concern for several employers, Durand said. There are specifications for people who could say they don’t want to return to work for good reason and Workforce Solutions is attempting to help the companies and employees connect and discuss this.
Durand also pointed out how the additional $600 a week unemployment benefit from the CARES Act does end today and said he’d been warning job seekers to keep trying to find jobs as that funding ends.
“One of the things we really try to do is to not wait until July 25, when that $600 ends. Let’s get you looking for a job now before that market is flooded,” Durand said. “We’ve done a lot of job matching for those employees and job seekers that are getting out there. For instance, in one of our job fairs, the first one we did, we had 13 jobs seekers attend and we had 11 of those 13 jobs seekers be offered jobs.”
