Pineywoods Community Academy will end all COVID-19 protocols and make face coverings optional starting in June, director Ken Vaughn announced in a letter to parents released Tuesday.
The return to normal operations will include summer school, summer athletic camps, staff development and any other school-related activity, the letter states. The campus will continue to remain vigilant with many of the cleaning and disinfecting procedures established this year, however.
“Residents of Angelina County are fortunate to be experiencing improving COVID-19 conditions,” Vaughn said. “Many Angelina County residents have already been vaccinated and the vaccine continues to be readily available for those interested.”
Virtual learning also will end at the conclusion of the current school year.
“Based on current law, PCA will not receive funding for a virtual education option,” Vaughn said. “Therefore, PCA is not planning to offer Pre-K-12 virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year.”
PCA will hold its graduation ceremony May 27 at Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus. A limited number of tickets will be issued to graduates but the school is working to livestream the ceremony.
“Over the past year, our staff, students and families have shifted, bobbed and weaved as changes were issued by local authorities, CDC and TEA,” Vaughn said. “Despite the countless changes, PCA administrators are so proud of everything that has been accomplished this year. Working together, we’ve been able to safely operate our campus all year while meeting the needs of our students on-campus and remotely.”
