The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is facing a potential budget shortfall after fundraising events that typically supplement the shelter’s vetting fund were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, shelter director Aaron Ramsey said.
Shelter officials and event organizers are asking the community to donate what they can to help the shelter continue to improve its services and assist the county’s homeless critters.
The shelter ramped up it’s rescue connections in 2020, shipping hundreds of animals across the U.S. and into Canada, where people are actively seeking outanimals to adopt. The shelter has lessened the rate of euthanasia and has helped more animals through this process, Ramsey said.
The key thing officials with the rescues have said that sets this shelter apart is the vetting fund, Ramsey said in a previous interview. The vetting fund means animals are healthy before they go out anywhere, or at least have been diagnosed and are undergoing treatment for their ailments.
“Unfortunately, COVID has limited several of our volunteer-run fundraising events over the last 11 months,” Ramsey said. “We have averaged about $18,000 a year in donations over the last four years. … I anticipate approximately a $6,000 to $8,000 decrease from our yearly average without the volunteer-run larger events taking place this year.”
Year-to-date, the shelter has received $5,105.40 in donations with eight months remaining in the fiscal year, Ramsey said.
The Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates typically hold at least two events per year to fill the shelter’s vetting fund, which provides medical care for the sick or injured animals coming to the shelter, KASA organizer Molly James said.
“Funds made from our events benefit the animals of Angelina County. Kurth, as an open-intake shelter, literally accepts thousands of homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens a year,” James said. “Unfortunately, many enter that are sick or injured. The vetting fund provides monetary care and these animals are able to have the medical care needed and become adoptable.”
Those two events are the springtime gala, “Boots, Best Buddies, and BBQ” at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, and the summer event Night Howls, which was canceled. The Boots, Best Buddies, and BBQ event has been postponed while organizers determine the best course of action.
“We hope that later in the year more citizens will have the opportunity to be vaccinated and, hopefully, the pandemic will have lessened,” James said. “We cannot in good faith take any risks for our participants or our guests as their health and wellbeing is foremost in our minds.”
Unfortunately, the loss of donations affects the number of animals the shelter can treat for medical conditions, Ramsey said. And those treatments are necessary to help the shelter avoid euthanasia, he said.
In the place of the regular fundraising events, Ramsey and James have asked that the public continue to support the shelter as much as possible.
“It truly does take a village to make a positive impact on a shelter animal’s life and when the shelter and community work together, the results are far impacting and lasting,” James said.
“Countless animals have benefited from the vetting fund and have proven to be someone’s best buddy or companion, proving how much an animal can make a difference in our homes and lives.”
Donations can be made to the Kurth Animal Services and Adoption Center, vetting fund, 1901 Hill St. in Lufkin. Anyone with questions can call the shelter at 633-0218.
