The USDA Forest Service on Friday announced that it is partially reopening some recreation areas on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas that had been temporarily closed because of COVID-19.
Areas scheduled to reopen include:
Angelina National Forest
Camping & Day use open
■ Boykin Springs Recreation Area
■ Caney Creek Recreation Area
■ Townsend Recreation Area
Sabine National Forests
Camping & Day use open
■ Red Hill Lake Recreation Area
■ Indian Mounds Recreation Area
■ Lakeview Recreation Area
■ Willow Oak Recreation Area
Davy Crockett National Forest
■ Ratcliff Lake, day use and 26 camping sites at Dogwood Loop for camping. All camping sites can be reserved at recreation.gov.
Sam Houston National Forest
■ Multi-Use Trail and SST’s
■ 233 Trailhead
■ 208 Trailhead
■ Northwest Trailhead
Day Use Recreational Areas — and associated restrooms
■ Kelly’s Pond
■ Cagle Boat Ramp and trails (modified with a minor closure)
■ Johns Point Trail
Recreation areas and campgrounds may not be immediately open and available for use. Expect forest closures and modified operations to happen on a case-by-case basis
“By reopening these additional recreation areas, we have expanded access to the more than 600,000 acres of the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas,” said Eddie Taylor, National Forest and Grasslands in Texas forest supervisor. “We are regularly evaluating the situation and will work with local communities on phased plans to reopen sites and facilities as soon as this can be accomplished safely.”
Although not accepting in-person visits, offices remain open and operational. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local Forest Service office for general information or assistance in obtaining maps and passes.
The National Forest and Grasslands in Texas continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Please review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings.
For up-to-date information and the projected opening schedule, visit fs.usda.gov/texas.
