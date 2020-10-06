The 2020 Zoo Boo, hosted by Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo, is officially canceled, zoo director Gordon Henley announced Tuesday.
“This has been a difficult decision because Zoo Boo is one of the largest Halloween events in this part of Texas and has been a source (of) fun for thousands of people,” he said in an email. “However, with the current pandemic situation, we believe this is the best course of action for this year.”
The coronavirus has affected many East Texas traditions over the last seven months. Health and disease experts project that a second wave will hit around the same time as the flu season does this fall. The Centers for Disease Control has called for families to enjoy Halloween from their own homes and to avoid trick-or-treating and other large social gatherings.
“Everyone at the Ellen Trout Zoo wants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the crowd density at Zoo Boo would not be conducive to this effort,” Henley’s email read. “We are sorry to have to take this action and hope the situation changes in the coming months and we will again be able to celebrate Halloween and the Ellen Trout Zoo with Zoo Boo.”
Henley still encouraged Zoo Boo lovers to visit the zoo during regular hours to enjoy the Halloween decorations they’ve put up for the holiday.
