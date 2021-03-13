CVS announced it will be adding 74 additional locations to its COVID-19 vaccine administration program, including participating locations in Angelina County.
This makes 180 CVS pharmacy locations administering vaccines in Texas through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer toward the eventual end of the pandemic.”
Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available for booking on Saturday as the stores receive shipments of the vaccine.
Patients have to register in advance through CVS.com, the CVS Pharmacy app or CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.
The company is not providing store location lists at this time because it wants to prevent stores from becoming overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment, according to a press release. Active stores may also change based on vaccine supply.
Vaccine availability is listed at CVS.com.
Other Texas counties with stores participating include: Anderson, Bexar, Brazoria, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Harris, Hidalgo, Jim Wells, Johnson, Lubbock, McLennan, Montgomery, Smith, Tarrant, and Williamson.
More should be added as supply becomes available, according to the release.
Those 180s site are among nearly 1,200 CVS pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico, and the company has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.
