The first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic is moving from the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to 205 Shands Drive. The shots will be available on Wednesday for the rest of the month and during May.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District and the Deep East Texas Partnership are partnering with East Texas Community Health Services to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for adults age 18 and older.
East Texans can visit etxcovidvaccine.com or call 630-8500 to register for the vaccine.
The Deep East Texas Partnership includes the health district; Angelina County, Polk County and San Augustine County local government officials; community volunteers; civic leaders and health care partners; and ETCH.
Over the past four months, the Deep East Texas Partnership has administered more than 24,000 COVID-19 first and second Moderna vaccine doses, according to a press release from the health district.
New strategies in the works aim to make it easier for those still in need of the vaccine to receive it. A mobile vaccine clinic will provide walk-up availability at area housing/apartment complexes, employers and businesses, hard-to-reach areas of the county, lower-income neighborhoods, churches and more, the release states. Any business, church or group wanting to request a mobile vaccine clinic can call 630-8500.
There have been 8,421 positive and probable COVID-19 cases in Angelina County, according to the most recent update from the health district posted on April 15.
The health district and the Texas Department of State Health Services are both reporting there have been 4,846 positive cases in Angelina County and 3,575 probable cases.
The state data also lists 275 deaths in Angelina County.
State totals on Wednesday show 2,448,662 confirmed cases, 405,014 probable cases, 48,508 deaths and 2,702,829 estimated recovered. Estimated active cases were 65,311, and there were 3,503 new confirmed cases, 1,015 new probable cases and 82 new deaths.
