Editor’s note: Newsroom employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 10 local story of 2020. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, sports across the globe came to a sudden halt. The local sports scene was among those affected as several local high schools lost their spring seasons while Angelina College took the biggest hit.
In early March, the Diboll and Central softball teams were among those that had serious thoughts of a state title. Instead, their seasons were halted in mid-March, then after an extended break, eventually canceled.
Soccer seasons were cut a few weeks short ahead of the playoffs with district coaches not allowing Lufkin to officially claim a district title that seemed like a mere formality. The Lady Panthers would still claim that title as their own.
Baseball and softball seasons were halted after less than a month and never resumed as optimism turned into skepticism before the official decisions were finally made.
Track and field seasons were canceled among other events.
The football season didn’t go unscathed with teams losing their spring practices before 5A and 6A teams eventually were delayed by a month.
On the local level, the football season had a different feel with different protocols in place although only a few games were lost. The Panthers had a district game taken away due to COVID-19 protocols in Cleveland before they eventually lost a first-round playoff game in mid-December. Diboll lost one regular season game due to its own protocols but was still able to get in 11 total contests.
The area basketball schedule has already been adjusted at various times, although teams are still pushing toward the finish line.
While all of those seasons were significantly altered, no athletes felt the strain more than the ones from Angelina College.
Prior to the pandemic, the Roadrunners’ basketball team won their second ever regional championship, earning the conference’s automatic bid to the national tournament. However, they never got to make the trip as that tournament was postponed and eventually canceled.
Meanwhile, the baseball and softball teams had their seasons called off after a little more than a month of action.
That proved to be the tip of the iceberg.
Shortly after the NJCAA announced schools could resume their athletic schedules in February, Angelina College officially canceled all sports for the 2020-21 academic year. Soccer, basketball, baseball and softball seasons were all canceled, while most junior colleges in the conference are still gearing up for the winter.
The long-term implications of the cancellations are yet to be determined, although they will be tough to overcome for teams that seemed to be on the rise in March.
At the national level, former Lufkin great Dez Bryant had his own frustrations as he was pulled off the field shortly before a game against his former Dallas team due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Baltimore won the game and Bryant caught his first touchdown pass of the season this past Sunday, but the frustration was still there as he said he had back-to-back negative tests shortly after missing that game. He’s full strength as the Ravens chase a possible Super Bowl title.
In the grand scope of the world, sports can take a backseat to all of the real problems out there.
But those who love their local teams are still awaiting the day they don’t have to do multiple check-ins to see how the pandemic has affected the latest sports schedule.
