Wells ISD announced this morning that potentially every class of the district, Pre-K-12 had a positive case or someone who exhibited symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.
This news came after meeting with a COVID-19 response team. The school urges all parents to assume their child has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The district also created a color-signal system they will update daily after attendance is taken to alert the community when a school closure might be needed. The district is currently in stage orange, which is one stage above red, or closure.
In stage orange, the district will be implementing required health mitigation strategies. Parents and staff will be informed of any test-confirmed cases, they will consider methods for instructional delivery, visitor access will be restricted on campuses and extracurricular activities may be restricted or cancelled.
The district asked every parent to check their child for symptoms and to keep them home if symptoms are present. On Tuesday, the schools sent home 13 kids by 10:30 a.m., with more waiting to be seen in the nurse stations, according to superintendent Jill Gaston.
“Once kids come to school presenting illness, the chance of exposure is almost impossible to manage,” she said in a statement.
The district also asked every parent to complete a survey, and will do so again on Sunday, to ensure all students have recovered from the virus before they return to school Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.