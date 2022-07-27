Angelina County has taken a new look at its COVID-19 policy after leadership determined it was being abused by employees.

Angelina County was one of few remaining counties in the region still paying for 10 days of COVID-19 leave, human resources director Jessica Vestal said. This procedure was in line with original guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the height of the pandemic.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.