Angelina County has taken a new look at its COVID-19 policy after leadership determined it was being abused by employees.
Angelina County was one of few remaining counties in the region still paying for 10 days of COVID-19 leave, human resources director Jessica Vestal said. This procedure was in line with original guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the height of the pandemic.
However, the days off only needed to be reviewed by a supervisor and there were not clear expectations, Vestal told the Angelina County Commissioners Court Tuesday. And it resulted in the county paying out money without holding employees accountable to prove they were sick.
“Payroll brought it to my attention that during the Fourth of July holiday, we had a triple increase in discretionary leave for COVID-19 pay,” Vestal said. “We still have a long ways to go and we’re only $10,000 short of what we paid out the entire time last year. That kind of seems to be an issue.”
The county paid out just shy of $40,000 for COVID-19 sick pay in 2021. By July of 2022, the county had already paid about $29,000, Vestal said. The county will likely double this number by the end of the year with no change, she said.
These hours are above and beyond what the county typically pays in benefits, acting County Judge Keith Wright said. Vestal said the county has paid out more than $300,000 for sick time; the COVID pay is on top of that amount.
“With all the vaccines and everything, we should have seen a trend this year with it going down,” she said. “But unfortunately, with our county it shot up and it seems to be rising.”
Wright asked if Vestal believed the procedures were being abused and Vestal said, “Unfortunately, yes.” Some county employees brought it to her attention that there were problems, she said.
She encouraged the county to make a change, whether it was shortening the leave and adding in requirements or just cutting the program altogether.
Other counties either have shorter leaves approved, such as 40 hours of COVID-19 sick time with specific requirements, or require their employees to use sick and vacation time like in Victoria and Denton counties. The only exception in any of these counties comes from the requirement from Senate Bill 22.
The court approved new procedures to toughen requirements and lowered the number of days employees can take off if they contract the virus.
Vestal created a procedure county employees will now have to follow if they wish to use COVID-19 sick leave instead of their regular sick days.
Employees now have to receive a positive COVID-19 test from an Urgent Doc facility; it cannot come from a home test. The procedure should not be an issue for county employees because the insurance works with Urgent Doc, she said.
The positive test results will have to be given to the HR department in some form or fashion for the employee to receive the payment for the leave, Vestal said.
“We can’t keep this up forever, but I think we ought to phase it out,” Wright said of the leave program as a whole. “Maybe through our next fiscal year.”
This new procedure does not apply to the paid leave first responders will receive if they contract COVID-19. The county still has to comply with state requirements for those particular employees.
In other business, the court also: approved the final plats of the Crippen Road Subdivision No. 1 in Precinct 3 and the Tidwell Road Subdivision No. 1 in Precinct 4; accepted a proposed contract between the county and Kofile Technologies Inc. for the preservation and archival imaging of public indexes at the county clerk’s office; renewed and extended the law library patron access and judicial services agreement with LexisNexis for one year; permitted the county judge to sign an amendment to a banking contract with Commercial Bank of Texas; accepted the monthly treasurer’s report; accepted the 2021 audit report; adjusted compensation for COVID-19 sick time and policies; and added an electric service to Septic2 for Hangar 2 and 5b.
The court also approved budget amendments of:
■ $250 from the repair and maintenance of facilities for the Maintenance Department to training and personnel.
■ $100 from dues and publications for the county judge’s office to office supplies.
■ $2,500 from the cost of fuel sales at the airport to vehicle gasoline/oil.
