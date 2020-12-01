The Angelina Arts Alliance has announced it will be canceling and rescheduling the remaining performances of the 2020-21 season through May 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic has had a devastating impact on the performing arts, especially the touring entertainment industry," a press release states. "Consequently, the Angelina Arts Alliance has announced that the remaining 2020-2021 Temple Theater Performing Arts Season has been postponed to next season.
''This difficult decision was made by the board of directors and executive leadership for the Angelina Arts out of concern for the safety and well-being of patrons and in response to ongoing seating capacity limitations imposed on performing arts venues."
The number of cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in the country and in the state, including in Angelina County.
The state of Texas has issued a mandate limiting seating to 275, which creates a situation where most previously scheduled performances are no longer "financially viable" for the artists and AAA, the press release states.
"This reality, in addition to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and related health and safety concerns makes large touring productions at this time an impossibility," the press release states.
Anyone who purchased single tickets to any of the affected performances may request a refund now through March 1, 2021. To do so, contact the Angelina Arts box office at 633-5454 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
However, not all performances have been canceled. The remaining Discovery Series still have a few scheduled performances, including A Very Electric Christmas scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 19, Bike Zoo, a free public event in downtown Lufkin at 11 a.m. on April 17 and Bella Gaia at 2 p.m. on April 25.
The press release also states that other spring performances will be announced in the coming days.
"There is no doubt that we are facing some very difficult months ahead as we work hard to overcome the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our programs and our community as a whole," said Jennifer Allen, executive director of AAA. "We hope that our patrons and supporters will consider donating their tickets or their annual sponsorships back to Angelina Arts in light of these extraordinary times we are living through. General donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and make a tremendous difference."
The organization was forced to stop its regular performances in March because of COVID-19. With this new development, the organization will now be facing a year and a half without its usual level of ticket revenue and related sponsorships to support its operations and programs.
In the beginning of fall 2021, the organization anticipates being able to reopen its usual season of performances at the Temple Theater, and more information about future programs will be made available at a later date.
To stay up to date on the organizations latest events and information, visit their website at AngelinaArts.org.
