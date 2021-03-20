Every year, organizations across Angelina County dole out hundreds of thousands of dollars for student scholarships; this year will be more difficult for some, though, as COVID-19 impacted fundraising opportunities.
Some organizers are worried and working hard to make up for funds they’d typically have raised, including the St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Volunteer Auxiliary. Fortunately, some cases have worked out well, like in the case of the Lufkin Roundtable, who will be able to award scholarships to all applicants, though there were fewer in total this year.
The hospital auxiliary began nearly 50 years ago, a Charm article written by St. Luke’s media director Tina Alexander-Sellers stated. The work of women who established the auxiliary and have maintained it has garnered thousands of volunteer hours and more than $2.1 million in donations.
To date, the Daisy Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship Fund has given more than $400,000 in donations, Alexander-Sellers’ article stated.
Scholarship funds are raised through the sale of popcorn popped by Daisy Wadsworth’s popcorn machine. She served as a volunteer for 27 years and auxiliary president for nine years.
“My mother, Daisy Wadsworth, was visiting an out-of-town hospital that had a popcorn machine,” said Candy Wadsworth, current auxiliary president and Daisy’s daughter.
“It was there that she was struck by an idea: selling popcorn to fund scholarships for students pursuing a degree in the medical field. She believed lack of money should not prevent anyone from attending school and following their dreams.”
Unfortunately, safety concerns related to COVID-19 prevented volunteers from raising the amount of funds they typically would have, requiring them to only award scholarships to returning students who meet the criteria, Wadsworth said. The auxiliary awards $500 per semester.
“Unfortunately, we do not have enough funds available at this time for any new applicants,” Wadsworth said. “A donation in honor or memory of someone can be made to the Daisy Wadsworth Memorial Scholarship Fund. The chairperson of our scholarship committee is Debbie Perkins. Her phone number is (512) 415-5754.”
On the other side of the spectrum, the Lufkin Roundtable will be able to award $1,000 scholarships to each of its 13 applicants. Typically the organization receives between 30-35 applications, organization member and Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said.
Fundraising generated through sales of their trademark ribeye sandwiches was hurt by the cancellation of last year’s Angelina County Fair and changes to events like the Texas State Forest Festival; smaller and private events, though, helped the men of the Roundtable continue fundraising this year, Brown said.
“We could not have awarded the same amount this year as we have in the past,” he said.
It was a sigh of relief to know they wouldn’t have to turn an applicant down, he said.
And this year is already looking up, he said. The men are gearing up for this week’s Angelina County Fair. On top of that, a new generation of younger guys is beginning to take over the project as the founders grow tired, Brown said.
“We are working really great and building in our replacements,” he said. “Hopefully this goes on forever because it’s such a neat deal.”
He loves watching past recipients come by and point out their names on the board from the years they received scholarships. The Lufkin Roundtable began raising funds for scholarships in the 1980s and had donated nearly half a million by January 2020.
Every year the organization donates around $30,000, Brown said. He’s excited to see what they can do in the coming year.
