The Lufkin Roundtable’s scholarship fundraising — generated through sales of their trademark ribeye sandwiches — was hurt by the cancellation of last year’s Angelina County Fair and changes to events like the Texas State Forest Festival; smaller and private events, though, helped the men of the Roundtable continue fundraising this year, Brown said. Citizens will have an opportunity to help raise scholarship funds by purchasing ribeye sandwiches as this week’s county fair.