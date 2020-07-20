High school athletic directors and coaches continued to work toward a revamped season under the direction of the University Interscholastic League on Monday afternoon.
However, it also was announced that an official decision by the UIL would not come on Monday during a virtual meeting at the Texas High School Coaches Association's convention.
Various media outlets previously had reported the UIL could make an announcement on Monday.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football' managing editor Greg Tepper posted an update on his personal Twitter page.
"The UIL's update for athletic directors at @THSCAcoaches' virtual convention is over. As athletic director Dr. Susan Elza said at the start, no major announcement about Texas high school football. Said an announcement is forthcoming but didn't set a timetable."
The in-person part of the annual Texas High School Coaches Association coaching school was canceled earlier this summer. Coaches instead are meeting virtually over the first portion of this week.
In the meeting, the UIL said the plan was still to have a high school football season. That means the upcoming announcement will likely to be a timetable for a return rather than a cancellation.
Earlier in the day Monday, California announced it was postponing the start of the high school season until December.
A postponement of some sort appears to be a foregone conclusion for Texas football with major school districts already delaying the start of in-school instruction.
The UIL also has yet to make a call on other fall sports, including volleyball and cross country.
The Lufkin football team is currently scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Aug. 28 against Tyler Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.