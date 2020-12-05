First Christian Church will host its annual Living Nativity event from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12.
The free event has been a community staple since 1980, and though there was some confusion as to whether they would be able to organize the volunteers this year, the show will go on.
Pastor Jack Knox said the drive-thru event is an opportunity to get the spirit of Christmas out to the community.
“We start out with a couple of secular Christmas scenes of carolers and Santa’s workshop and a family at home. Then we move into the actual Christmas story and have scenes of the shepherd and the wise men and the manger scene,” Knox said.
“We want to give them a sense of what Christmas is about and show that it’s about the holiday and cheer, but it’s also got a lot deeper meaning, the spiritual meaning and the birth of Jesus.”
The event is the church’s opportunity to do something for the community, as well. They spend hours working in the scenes and behind the scenes to offer a free event so anyone can enjoy an outing as a family.
“There’s not a lot of things that you can do for free, but we feel like it’s an important thing that we’re not charging people to come do this,” Knox said. “We want everybody to come experience this. That’s important for us, that everybody can come and drive-thru and see the scenes and hear the story.”
The event transitioned well for the pandemic, as it was a drive-thru event already, Knox said. The only thing they changed was having each scene be manned by members of the same family unit, so they will not have to wear masks.
That put a struggle on finding volunteers, so they reduced the times to one day this year.
Volunteer coordinator Mary Carol Grimes said she has been involved in the event for many years with her parents.
“It’s a long tradition that I wanted to carry on,” she said. “It’s such a neat outreach for our church. I hope it gives the community a little bit of Jesus.”
Grimes often stands at the end of the line to remind people to turn their lights on, and she said it is wonderful to see people’s reactions as they get out and take pictures, as the kids see the animals and angels, as some try to offer them money.
“We figured since they weren’t doing the Old Town Bethlehem since it’s not socially distanced, we wanted to go ahead and try to do this because it could be done and all the people that are in it are family units and they’re quarantined together, so it’s worked out well,” Grimes said.
One year the church did not hold the event, and when they brought it back, their regular attendees were happy, and Grimes said they were reminded of how much it means to the community.
“You really shouldn’t get out and do a bunch of stuff (this year), and this is something you can do that is socially distant, it’s fun, it’s for kids, it’s Christmas, and I’m just real glad that we’re getting to do it this year because there’s not a lot of other stuff going on and people can get a little Christmas,” she said.
