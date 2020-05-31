The cheers and exclamations of teachers and students reuniting at St. Patrick Catholic School could probably be heard well down Lowry Street and Timberland Drive Friday morning during the End of Year celebration.
Teachers set up a table and lawn full of decorations with smiley faces and welcomed the students back to campus for the last time of the year, gifting them with their awards for the year and goodie bags.
Interim principal Lou McKay said they wanted to give the students and teachers some closure for a very strange year.
"Every year we have a celebration, we have a worship ceremony, we have graduations, and all of that was missing," McKay said. "The same way that we are missing our kids so much, I know that they are missing the school and seeing their teachers."
So they created a social distant ceremony to say goodbye to their students and remind them to be happy, regardless of the circumstances, because "happiness comes from God."
When a car began to drive up after a lull around 11 a.m., the teachers went into action.
"OK, everybody, we've got a student!" one shouted.
"Oh, I'm so excited," one said under her breath.
A car drove up carrying Joannea Rike and her 6-year-old daughter Sierra Rike. The car was decorated with a large balloon unicorn, a favorite of Sierra's, and the young girl proudly displayed a sign she made that read "Goodbye Kindergarten."
She also happily presented her teacher with a few coloring pages and a sign that read "You Are a Star."
Sierra said she felt loved by her teachers when she saw them at the celebration.
"I missed them very much," she said. "I'm really, really excited to graduate."
The time of closure and isolation was scary and difficult at first, but the efforts from the teachers and staff at St. Patrick Catholic School made it easier than anticipated, Jonnea said.
Plus, she said there's nothing like driving up to the school and seeing all the teachers jumping up and down and waving, welcoming them back.
"I just feel so much love from all the teachers and this school," Jonnea said. "They've really turned the end of the year into something good."
Middle school teacher Susi Miller said it took jumping in with both feet for teachers to figure out how to make the rest of the year work, but she said they knew the students would have a harder time adjusting.
"I've been teaching 42 years. I can't expect them to do what I do," Miller said. "It's been a crazy year, and I feel like it's not going to be the same from here on out."
The End of Year celebration gave the teachers and students to get a little taste of the camaraderie they had during the school year.
"We're not saying goodbye; we're saying see you soon," McKay said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.